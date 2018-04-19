Politics
Eric 2020? Holder Heads To New Hampshire
Former attorney general Eric Holder will visit the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in June 2018 amidst increasing speculation he will mount a presidential bid.
Eric H. Holder, Jr., 82nd Attorney Attorney General and Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee will speak in NH @nhiop @NECouncil Politics &Eggs #fitn
— Neil Levesque (@NeilLevesque) April 18, 2018
“The Politics & Eggs series is a forum for presidential candidates, political leaders, and other political analysts and commentators as they visit New Hampshire, home of the nation’s first presidential primaries,” the press release said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Former attorney general Eric Holder will visit the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in June 2018 amidst increasing speculation he will mount a presidential bid. Eric H. Holder, Jr., 82nd Attorney A