View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Eric 2020? Holder Heads To New Hampshire

Posted on by
Share:

Former attorney general Eric Holder will visit the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in June 2018 amidst increasing speculation he will mount a presidential bid.

“The Politics & Eggs series is a forum for presidential candidates, political leaders, and other political analysts and commentators as they visit New Hampshire, home of the nation’s first presidential primaries,” the press release said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Eric 2020? Holder Heads To New Hampshire
Eric 2020? Holder Heads To New Hampshire

Former attorney general Eric Holder will visit the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in June 2018 amidst increasing speculation he will mount a presidential bid. Eric H. Holder, Jr., 82nd Attorney A

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: