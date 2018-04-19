Eric 2020? Holder Heads To New Hampshire

Former attorney general Eric Holder will visit the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in June 2018 amidst increasing speculation he will mount a presidential bid.

Eric H. Holder, Jr., 82nd Attorney Attorney General and Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee will speak in NH @nhiop @NECouncil Politics &Eggs #fitn — Neil Levesque (@NeilLevesque) April 18, 2018

“The Politics & Eggs series is a forum for presidential candidates, political leaders, and other political analysts and commentators as they visit New Hampshire, home of the nation’s first presidential primaries,” the press release said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1