Epstein’s Suicide-Watch ‘Companion’ Spills The Beans

The now-deceased pedophile rapist Jeffrey Epstein ( he who is similar to drywall and Christmas lights) may have long since reached room temperature, but the bizarre story of his final days inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City continues to grow. This week, a fellow prisoner who was assigned to be the financier’s “companion” while on suicide watch gave a lengthy interview about the time they spent together and his appraisal of how Epstein died. Bill Mersey spent more than twenty hours in multiple shifts sitting in a cell with Epstein, allegedly having long conversations and trying to keep the man upbeat and less likely to try to harm himself. And some of the things he reveals will no doubt further feed the rumor mill. (Daily Beast)

Jeffrey Epstein’s onetime suicide-watch “companion” says he has no doubt the perverted financier killed himself in a federal lockup in Manhattan.

The former fellow prisoner, Bill Mersey, told DailyMailTV that Epstein was terrified of life behind bars and inquired about enlisting a black inmate to protect him in jail.

“He didn’t strike me as suicidal but sometimes you could see it in his eyes, ‘Oh my God, I’m never getting out of here.’ He would kind of drift off and I would try to bring him back,” Mersey, who was released from prison last month, told the British tabloid.

Mersey wasn’t in the cell with Epstein when he died (in fact, nobody was), so all he’s really offering here is an opinion. But assuming he’s telling the truth, he probably has a bit more insight than most. He claims that Epstein was afraid of spending the rest of his life behind bars, but was even more fearful of “getting his a** kicked” by other prisoners looking to extort money from him. I suppose that all checks out well enough. – READ MORE