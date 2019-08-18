Epstein’s attorneys ‘not satisfied’ with autopsy results that concluded financier died by hanging

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein were “not satisfied” with the autopsy results for the disgraced financier, who the New York City medical examiner concluded died by suicide by hanging.

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, said the report, released Friday. The official results followed a week of speculation as to whether he killed himself or was murdered at the federal facility in Lower Manhattan.

Defense attorneys for Epstein said in a statement Friday that they plan to conduct their “own independent and complete investigation into the circumstances and cause of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

“First, no one should die in jail. And no one, not Mr. Epstein who was presumed innocent and had violated no prison disciplinary rule, and not anyone should be imprisoned under the harsh, even medieval conditions at the MCC where Mr. Epstein spent his final hours. His safety was the responsibility of the MCC,” the statement read. “It is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols.”

The attorneys, Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten and Michael Miller, added their investigation will include “if necessary legal action to view the pivotal videos — if they exist as they should — of the area proximate to Mr. Epstein’s cell during the time period leading to his death.”

"We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner. We will have a more complete response in the coming days."