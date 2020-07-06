Epstein Victims’ Lawyer Warns Ghislaine Maxwell Will Die in Jail

An American lawyer representing victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein fears British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will also die in prison because she “knows too much.”

Maxwell was arrested Thursday in the U.S. and charged with conspiracy to entice minors and transport girls as young as 14 to commit sex acts, the federal indictment states.

Lawyer Spencer Kuvin told the Daily Mail there are fears among Epstein’s victims Maxwell, 58, “knows too much” and there are powerful people who will work to prevent her testifying in court.

“I don’t think she is going to get out of jail alive,” Kuvin said. “I said the same thing about Jeffrey Epstein and people laughed at me.”

“I think she knows way too much information – I just have this gut feeling.”

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested last July but died in prison less than a month later while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --