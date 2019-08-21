Epstein took business calls while receiving sexual massages from trafficked women, lawsuit claims

The disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein took business calls while receiving sexual massages from trafficked women, a new lawsuit alleges.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday in the federal court in Manhattan by a woman referred to as “Priscilla Doe,” said Epstein would take phone calls with important people during the massages and that he would sometimes stop a massage when he was “on the verge of ejaculating” to make a call.

Epstein would “take or initiate up to four business calls during any particular sexual massage,” the lawsuit said, adding that he “would always answer the phone if someone called” during a sexual massage.”

The woman did not want to name the people he spoke with “out of fear of retaliation,” the lawsuit said.

In these calls, Epstein “would seem to be advising the individuals he called in a very stern, authoritative voice,” the lawsuit said. – READ MORE