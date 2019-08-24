Epstein told teen sex slave: ‘I can get away with things’

Meanwhile, the U.S. Dept. of Justice released new photos of Epstein and his alleged “pimp”, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, frolicking in Paris with one of their “underage sex slaves”.

The photos are from a defamation suit brought against Maxwell by Virginia Roberts.

Other photos show Roberts with Maxwell, Prince Andrew in London at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

Roberts wrote: “Over the next few weeks, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trained me to do what they wanted, including sexual activities and the use of sexual toys. The training was in New York and Florida, at Epstein’s mansions. It was basically every day and was like going to school. I also had to have sex with Epstein many times.”

The teen also suspected she would be murdered if she escaped Epstein’s clutches.

“If I left Epstein, he knew all kinds of powerful people. He could have had me killed or abducted, and I always knew he was capable of that if I did not obey him,” she told the Daily Mail in 2011.

“He let me know that he knew many people in high places. Speaking about himself, he said ‘I can get away’ with things.” – READ MORE