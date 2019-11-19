Epstein Prison Guards Tell FEDS They Won’t Turn Rat: DOJ to file charges against Epstein prison guards

Federal prosecutors in New York are preparing to file criminal charges as early as this week against two Bureau of Prisons workers who were supposed to check regularly on millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein the night he hanged himself in his cell, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two corrections workers, whose names have not been released, fell under suspicion immediately after Epstein was found early on the morning of Aug. 10 in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal jail used primarily for people awaiting trial.

The New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging, although lawyers for the disgraced financier have questioned that conclusion.

At the time of his death, the 66-year-old Epstein had been at the facility in Lower Manhattan for more than a month on sex trafficking charges that could have led to a prison sentence of as much as 45 years. He had pleaded not guilty, and the case was due to go to trial next year.

Those irregularities include logs indicating that Epstein was checked on regularly, in accordance with MCC procedures. Investigators don’t believe those checks happened, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The two staffers were placed on leave shortly after Epstein’s death.

Prosecutors have been focused on charges against the officers of falsifying federal records, people familiar with the matter said. In recent weeks, they sought to have the officers plead guilty, though they refused, the people said. THE GUARDS WON'T FLIP — 99% OUT OF 100% THEY TURN RAT UNLESS THEY ARE PROTECTING SOMEONE … DO THE MATH. https://t.co/Dr4lWjemwV — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) November 19, 2019 READ MORE: