Epstein pal Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly planning tell-all interview ‘on her own terms’

An alleged associate of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein plans to come forward in a tell-all interview to defend Prince Andrew and decry accusations made by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to a report.

The elusive associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, has kept mum on the topic of her reported friendship with multimillionaire Epstein, who died on Aug. 10 after he was found in his Manhattan federal prison jail cell, hanging by bedsheets.

But Maxwell, 57, plans to end the silence in the wake of two bombshell BBC reports about the allegations against Epstein and his longtime friend Andrew, Duke of York, The Sun reported.

“Ghislaine is in hiding and knows the only way to stop being hunted is to speak on her own terms,” a source told the U.K.-based outlet. “She will do a sit-down interview with a big US network and defend the duke. Apparently, she’ll say Virginia Giuffre is lying and Andrew never had sex with her.”

Giuffre has long claimed she was forced by Maxwell and Epstein into having sex with the duke when she was 17 and she and the royal engaged in sexual acts three times. – READ MORE