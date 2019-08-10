Epstein ‘Needed’ Three Orgasms A Day, Witness Testified

A woman who served as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s personal masseuses testified the accused sex trafficker needed to have multiple orgasms a day, according to court records unsealed Friday.

Johanna Sjoberg testified during a 2016 deposition that she was a college student in her early 20s when Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, approached her in 2001 at Palm Beach Atlantic College and recruited her to serve as Epstein’s personal assistant.

(…)

Sjoberg testified that Epstein once told her he received so many massages multiple times a day from different women to satisfy his “biological” need to orgasm.

"He explained to me that, in his opinion, he needed to have three orgasms a day," Sjoberg said. "It was biological, like eating."