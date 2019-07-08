Epstein Claims Immunity; Prosecutors Say “Extremely Concerning” Images Seized

In a second Monday hearing, Epstein’s attorneys have argued that he has immunity under a 2008 plea deal. As we noted earlier, however, the new case includes additional alleged victims who weren’t covered by Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement, according to Bloomberg.

His attorneys have also argued that the images seized in a raid of his Manhattan mansion are “ancient” and show consenting adults.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, say that the images are “extremely concerning.”

Epstein’s bail hearing has been rescheduled to July 15.

Epstein pleaded not guilty during his Monday arraignment. His lawyer has asked the judge to set aside any decision on granting bail for three days while Epstein remains in custody, and has called the case "essentially a do-over" on "ancient stuff."


