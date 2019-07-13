Epstein Begs Judge For House Arrest At $77 Million, 21K Sqft Mansion With ‘Artificial Eyeball Wall’

Jeffrey Epstein’s attorneys have informed Judge Richard M. Berman that their client wants out of his 100 sqft holding cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in lower Manhattan he’s been in since his arrest last Saturday at Teterboro airport.

Instead, the registered sex-offender and self-admitted pedophile would agree to house arrest at his palacial 21,000 sqft, $77 million 1930s Manhattan mansion where investigators found a cache of child porn.

Epstein will also agree to wear a GPS monitoring device, install surveillance cameras inside and out (as if he doesn’t have any?), and deregister his cars and aircraft if released on bail “in an amount set by the court after reviewing additional information regarding Mr. Epstein’s finances,” according to the Daily Mail.

The mansion…

According to the New York Times,