Epstein Begs Judge For House Arrest At $77 Million, 21K Sqft Mansion With ‘Artificial Eyeball Wall’

Jeffrey Epstein’s attorneys have informed Judge Richard M. Berman that their client wants out of his 100 sqft holding cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in lower Manhattan he’s been in since his arrest last Saturday at Teterboro airport.
Instead, the registered sex-offender and self-admitted pedophile would agree to house arrest at his palacial 21,000 sqft, $77 million 1930s Manhattan mansion where investigators found a cache of child porn.
Epstein will also agree to wear a GPS monitoring device, install surveillance cameras inside and out (as if he doesn’t have any?), and deregister his cars and aircraft if released on bail “in an amount set by the court after reviewing additional information regarding Mr. Epstein’s finances,” according to the Daily Mail.
The mansion…
According to the New York Times,
“The seven-story residence at 9 East 71st Street, between Fifth and Madison Avenues, sprawls across 21,000 square feet and has five bathrooms, a two-story reception room and many bedrooms, including three three-room suites on the fourth floor.
It also has a heated sidewalk in front to melt the snow during the winter months. On the second floor is a mural that Mr. Epstein had commissioned in recent years: a photorealistic prison scene that included barbed wire, corrections officers and a guard station, with Mr. Epstein portrayed in the middle.
…
At the base of the stairwell, one of the visitors said, Mr. Epstein had placed a chess board with custom figurines, many dressed suggestively — each piece, he noted, was modeled after one of his staffers.
He decorated the home with other oddities, like a life-size female doll hanging from a chandelier, and had arranged a small dining room to resemble a beach scene.
…
"a main hallway that was covered with rows of artificial eyeballs from England that had been made for wounded soldiers."