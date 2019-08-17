Epstein Associate Glenn Dubin Has Flooded Dems With Cash

A New York finance mogul named in unsealed court documents as a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein and participant in his underage panex operation has contributed over $75,000 to Democratic candidates in the last 18 months.

Glenn Dubin has categorically denied the allegation in the court documents that he had sex with a young girl who was ordered to do so by Epstein, but many Democratic lawmakers aren’t taking his word for it. Spokesmen for Reps. Max Rose (D., N.Y.) and Elaine Luria (D., Va.) told the Washington Free Beacon they have already donated the money received from Dubin to charity. Rep. Gil Cisneros (D., Calif.) will also be returning the money, his office says.

(…)

Dubin’s name was revealed Friday in unsealed court records related to a 2016 defamation lawsuit filed against Epstein by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was Epstein’s self-described sex slave.

Giuffre says Dubin was the first powerful man Epstein directed her to have sex with in 2001. She was 17 years old at the time.

While Dubin has denied being a part of Epstein's sex-trafficking ring, his professional and personal ties to Epstein are well documented. Epstein invested millions in Dubin's hedge fund, and his wife, former Miss Sweden Eva Andersson, previously dated Epstein.