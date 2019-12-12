Epstein Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre Says FBI Has Warned Her of ‘Credible Death Threat’

Virginia Roberts, who said she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, claims she has been informed by the FBI about a “credible death threat” made against her.

The 36-year-old, who now goes by Virginia Giuffre, made the allegation on Twitter Wednesday, which is just a day after she posted a cryptic message on the social media site saying she is in no way “suicidal.”

“In response to the overwhelming amount of support I have received, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future,” she tweeted. “I have been informed from the F.B.I there has been a credible death threat against me.”

On Tuesday, Roberts wrote that there were "many evil people" who want her quieted after she came forward with her shocking story. She is known as one of Epstein's most outspoken accusers and has asserted the Duke of York was one of the men she was forced to have sex with, an accusation that has led to his stepping down from official royal duties.