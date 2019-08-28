Epstein accuser urges Prince Andrew to ‘come clean’

A woman who alleges she was a victim of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epsteinand claimed she was forced into a sexual encounter with the Duke of York has urged the royal to “come clean”.

Virginia Giuffre was speaking to reporters after a hearing for alleged victims of the disgraced financier and said Prince Andrew, a son of Queen Elizabeth, “knows what he’s done”.

(…)

Buckingham Palace has contested reports about the duke’s links to Epstein, including the private jet flights, over “a number of inconsistencies”.

On Tuesday, 16 women who claim they were victims of Epstein spoke at a hearing in New York after a judge offered the accusers the opportunity to give statements about the impact of the alleged offending.

“He knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it,” Mrs Giuffre said outside court in response to a request for comment about the duke. – READ MORE