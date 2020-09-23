EPA Threatens to Pull Office from NYC After Riots

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler threatened to move the agency’s New York City office in a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo (D.) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) on Tuesday, citing the Democratic leaders’ failure to tame violent demonstrations that he says jeopardize workers’ safety.

In the letter, Wheeler highlighted Cuomo and de Blasio’s inadequate response to a recent series of destructive riots that damaged the EPA’s office and other nearby government buildings. Wheeler said he has a duty to protect workers and will find a new location for the office if Cuomo and de Blasio continue to ignore the unrest.

“I have an obligation to our employees and if the City is unwilling or incapable of doing its job, I will do mine and move them to a location that can competently fulfill the basic mission of a local government,” Wheeler said. “Public safety is a core mission of state and local governments and your failure to fulfill that mission is putting EPA employees at risk.” – READ MORE

