EPA Chief Pruitt Quits; Trump Accepts Resignation

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.” — President Trump

This story is developing.

