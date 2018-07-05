EPA Chief Pruitt Quits; Trump Accepts Resignation

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.” — President Trump

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

This story is developing.

