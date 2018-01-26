People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, otherwise known as PETA, sparked intense online scrutiny after it claimed recently that eating cheese is “sexist” because the milk used to make the dairy product comes from female cows.

The animal-rights organization, known for promoting a vegan lifestyle and bashing people who don’t abide by one, wrote in a blog post that cheese is the “most sexist thing you can eat” because it’s the “product of imprisonment, rape, reproductive control, kidnapping, and abuse.”

“Contrary to popular belief, female cows produce milk only when they’re pregnant or nursing. They make milk for the same reason that human women do: to feed their babies. Cows who are imprisoned on dairy farms are forcibly impregnated through artificial insemination again and again on rape racks,” the blog post stated.

“Rape racks. All for your milk, cheese, and yogurt,” it emphasized.

READ MORE:

PETA gets mercilessly mocked after they claim ‘cheese is the most sexist thing you can eat’
PETA gets mercilessly mocked after they claim ‘cheese is the most sexist thing you can eat’

People for the Ethical Treatment …
TheBlaze TheBlaze