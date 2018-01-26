Environmentalists Are Now Pushing To Tax Your MEAT

If environmentalists and health nuts get their way, your steak could be getting a little more expensive.

According to Bloomberg, governments looking to improve their citizens’ eating habits, and simultaneously protect the environment from the disastrous impact of cattle, pig, and goat farming, are suddenly turning “bullish” on the idea of implementing a “sin tax” against people who purchase meat, either at grocery stores or in restaurants.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which fights the consumption of meat by forcing crowds to objectify hot women dressed in lettuce leaf bikinis, killing thousands of shelter animals each year, and impotently trying to convince the internet to abandon bacon, is one of the organizations behind the push, of course.

We have never been closer to a meat tax,” said PETA director Ashley Byrne. “We have seen people—including meat eaters—realizing that meat is bad for their health and meat is taking this incredible toll on the environment. People seem more open than ever to an excise tax on meat. If we are going to tax tobacco, if we are going to tax soda, it absolutely makes sense to have a similar tax on meat.” – READ MORE

The animal rights group, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), says dairy cows are raped to produce milk. The organization attempts to equate artificial insemination of farm animals to women being raped and human trafficking sex crimes.

“When a human is forcibly and involuntarily violated sexually, it’s called ‘rape,’” PETA posted on their website announcement of a propaganda video. “When animals on factory farms are forcibly and involuntary violated sexually, it’s called “artificial insemination.” Female cows, pigs, and turkeys are routinely raped—their bodies are violated through artificial insemination.”

The organization attempts to equate crimes against women to farming procedures necessary to provide food to people worldwide. PETA claims farmers use “rape racks” to artificially inseminate dairy cows to keep them producing milk. They claim the term “rape rack” is an industry term. However, a Google search of the term only brings up animal rights websites claiming it is an industry term.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, otherwise known as PETA, sparked intense online scrutiny after it claimed recently that eating cheese is “sexist” because the milk used to make the dairy product comes from female cows. The animal-rights organization, known for promoting a vegan lifestyle and bashing people who don’t abide by one, wrote in a blog post that cheese is the “most sexist thing you can eat” because it’s the “product of imprisonment, rape, reproductive control, kidnapping, and abuse.” “Contrary to popular belief, female cows produce milk only when they’re pregnant or nursing. They make milk for the same reason that human women do: to feed their babies. Cows who are imprisoned on dairy farms are forcibly impregnated through artificial insemination again and again on rape racks,” the blog post stated. “Rape racks. All for your milk, cheese, and yogurt,” it emphasized. READ MORE: PETA gets mercilessly mocked after they claim ‘cheese is the most sexist thing you can eat’ People for the Ethical Treatment … TheBlaze TheBlaze