ENTITLED: Ocasio-Cortez Whines She’s Never Seen Prosperity ‘In My Adult Life’

Quoted in a sprawling, 3,600 word hagiography in Time magazine, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who is nothing if not a person who acts entitled all the time, whined that she has never seen American prosperity “in my adult life.”

One can assume that Ocasio-Cortez, who champions policies that reward those who eschew responsibility, may have become an adult when she hit 18, since she favors giving the right to vote to voters at the age of 16, but to be generous, let’s assume that she was 18 when she became an adult. She is now almost 30, so the period of which she referred to would date back roughly 12 years, to 2007, when the financial crisis hit.

Ocasio-Cortez complained that not only she but her entire generation has not seen American prosperity, moaning, “An entire generation, which is now becoming one of the largest electorates in America, came of age and never saw American prosperity. I have never seen that, or experienced it, really, in my adult life.”

Hmm. Scroll down to the third paragraph of the 3,600 word puff piece and there is this bald-faced admission: “At the same time, she’s a freshman legislator trying to get the hang of her first big full-time job.” – READ MORE