Entire Rochester Command Staff, Police Chief Resign Over Daniel Prude Case

The entire Rochester Police Department (RPD) command staff, including Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, is resigning, reports said Tuesday (video below).

“Whoa. After days of protests in Rochester over the killing of Daniel Prude, mayor Lovely Warren just announced entire Rochester police department command staff, including the chief of police, is resigning,” reported BuzzFeed News’ Paul McLeod. “Asked during a city council meeting who will be in charge during tonight’s protests, the mayor said she doesn’t know. ‘We would have to find an interim chief,’ says Warren. ‘Because I just got the call before this hearing, I don’t know.’”

Asked during a city council meeting who will be in charge during tonight’s protests, the mayor said she doesn’t know. “We would have to find an interim chief,” says Warren says. “Because I just got the call before this hearing, I don’t know. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 8, 2020

In a press release from the RPD late in the day, it was confirmed that seven RPD leaders were resigning, including Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, after nearly 34 years of service on the force, and Commander Fabian Rivera.

Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor are remaining on the force but dropping back to their previous rank of lieutenant, according to the department, Fox News said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --