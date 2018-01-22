True Pundit

Enraged Liberals Snap After Senate Dems Get Treated Like Rag Dolls, Cave to GOP to End Govt. Shutdown

Liberal activists and organizations affiliated with the progressive movement castigated Senate Democrats on Monday after they struck a deal with Republican lawmakers to reopen the federal government.

Three days after the government shut down at midnight on Friday when all but five Senate Democrats voted against a short-term spending bill, the Senate voted to advance legislation to fund the government for three weeks. The chamber voted 81 to 18 to clear a key procedural hurdle for the stopgap measure.

 

