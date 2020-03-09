‘Enough Really Is Enough’: Sanders Asks If Billionaires ‘Really Need’ Their Massive Fortunes (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has said he thinks that billionaires “should not exist” and has vowed to implement a wealth tax to use their fortunes to pay for a slate of new government programs.

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace asked Sanders about his stance on billionaires — noting that some have given vast sums to charitable causes.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign takes on billionaires. Does he take this war too far? Bernie says: “no one is denigrating people who made significant achievements, but enough really is enough.” #FNS #2020 pic.twitter.com/zNuL2QkIfT — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 8, 2020

Sanders said that he doesn’t want to “denigrate” anyone for their accomplishments but asked if billionaires “really need” to amass massive fortunes, while in some cases paying their employees minimum wage.

“No one is denigrating the achievements of Bill Gates or anybody else,” he said, adding, “But we have to look at culturally what’s going on.” – READ MORE

