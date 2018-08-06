Enough Is Enough: Trump Hits Ohio Rally-Goers With Incredible Message About America’s Heroes (VIDEO)

Trump made the remarks in Lewis Center, Ohio, where he was campaigning for GOP candidate Troy Balderson, running in a special election Tuesday in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District.

“”Instead of apologizing for America, we are standing up for America,” Trump continued. “We are standing up for the heroes who protect our country.”

After a round of applause, Trump added, “And we are proudly standing for our national anthem, thank you.” That elicited another round of cheers.

.@POTUS: "Instead of apologizing for America, we are standing up for America. We are standing up for the heroes who protect our country." pic.twitter.com/f81c6GRxBZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2018

According to polls, Balderson is barely ahead of Democrat Danny O’Connor in the heavily Republican district. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump Eviscerated Msnbc At A Rally In Lewis Center, Ohio On Saturday Evening, Branding The Far-left News Network Disgusting And Corrupt.

“They had this false report that I was supporting somebody else and they were right,” the president said, referring to Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), whom Trump urged Ohioans to vote for despite being not the ballot on Tuesday. Instead, President Trump intended to voice his support for Republican State Representative Troy Balderson, who is running against Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

(…)

President Trump once again reaffirmed his support for Balderson after the “CNN sucks” chants dissipated. “I said he was my first choice. He has always been the one I want to win. It’s always dangerous when you do this.”

“MSNBC is so corrupt. It is so disgusting, so disgusting. I would say almost worse,” he added.- READ MORE

