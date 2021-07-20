England’s Frontline Health, Critical Workers May Be Exempt From Self-Isolation Rules

Front line health and care staff and “critical” workers in England may be exempt from the self-isolation rules, the government has said on Monday.

All legal restrictions in England to curb the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus have been lifted on Monday, with the exception of self-isolation for people that test positive for COVID-19 and those who come into close contact with someone testing positive.

Over half a million people were “pinged” by the NHS app during the first week of July, causing concerns over a “pingdemic” as the country reopens.

“We recognise there are some very specific circumstances where there would be a serious risk of harm to public welfare if people in critical roles are unable to go to their workplace—like air traffic controllers or train signallers,” Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Parliament on Monday.

“So people in those kinds of roles, who have received two vaccinations, plus two weeks beyond the second vaccine, will not need to self isolate for those critical tasks they will, however, have to continue to self isolate at all other times.”

Earlier on Monday, the UK government announced a case-by-case exemption from self-isolation for frontline health workers. – READ MORE

