ENGLAND: Teacher Fired For Telling Lesbian Student ‘God Loves You’

Svetlana’s statements were entirely charitable and in line with Christian principles, saying that she believed homosexual activity was against God’s will while acknowledging that He loves everyone, regardless of what they do. When a student announced her identification as a lesbian, Svetlana turned to her and said: “God loves you.” For that, Svetlana was guilty of “gross misconduct.”

When several students complained to the school of being “brainwashed and preached to,” the Academy’s Chief Safeguarding Officer, Sian Prigg, contacted the local coordinator for Prevent — the government’s ‘counter-terrorism’ strategy group — to report the incident.

The next day, Svetlana sat through a disciplinary hearing where administrators interrogated her about the incident. One hour later, administrators terminated her contract without the possibility of appeal. – READ MORE

Cecile Richards is making plenty sure to go out from her role as CEO of Planned Parenthood with a bang. Now, she openly advocates forcing Christians to perform abortions against their will.

According to LifeNews, America’s outgoing abortion queen took a big slap at President Trump’s civil rights protections for medical workers who conscientiously object to abortion in a fundraising email to Planned Parenthood members.

President Trump’s administration has made a concerted effort to protect religious liberties from secular coercion, with a new division within the Department of Health and Human Services being created to protect anyone who has a “moral objection” from having any involvement with abortion.

“The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division has been established to restore federal enforcement of our nation’s laws that protect the fundamental and unalienable rights of conscience and religious freedom,” HHS Acting Secretary Eric Hargan stated. “The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division has been established to restore federal enforcement of our nation’s laws that protect the fundamental and unalienable rights of conscience and religious freedom.” – READ MORE