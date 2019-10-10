End of the Road? Beto O’Rourke Failing to Meet Polling Threshold for November Debate

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke has not met the polling threshold for the MSNBC/Washington Post debate in November.

The Democrat National Committee has required that candidates hit at least three percent support on four qualifying state or national polls, or five percent in two qualifying state polls.

NBC News revealed that O’Rourke had not yet reached the polling requirement to participate in the MSNBC debate, as well as former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Recent polls show O’Rourke still struggling.

A Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday showed that he was at one percent nationally with a Real Clear Politics average of two percent. Other national polls, such as the Politico/Morning Consult poll and the Economist/YouGov poll show him clearing three percent. – READ MORE