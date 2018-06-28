End of the road ahead? Route 66 named to list of endangered historic places

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has named Route 66 one of America’s Most Endangered Historic Places.

The non-profit is lobbying to have the 2,400-mile-long network of existing roads that make up the route of decommissioned highway system named the 20th National Historic Trail in the U.S., which would open up new avenues of federal funding for the promotion and upkeep for it and the sites that border it.

“Route 66 has fueled America’s imagination, popular culture, and passion for the open road for nearly a century,” National Trust for Historic Preservation President and CEO Stephanie Meeks, said in a press release. – READ MORE

