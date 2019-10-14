‘End of Story’: Biden Says He Won’t Allow Family to Be Involved With Foreign Companies If Elected (VIDEO)

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is declaring that he will not allow any family members to hold positions with foreign businesses if he were to be elected.

The Biden name has been wrapped up in the Ukraine controversy after President Donald Trump came under fire following a whistleblower’s complaint that the president asked the Ukrainian president to dig up information into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and alleged the president withheld aid in the process.

Hunter Biden spoke out on Sunday for the first time about the criticism of his work as a board member with a Ukrainian natural gas company during his father’s vice presidency under former President Barack Obama’s administration, as IJR previously reported.

"I can tell you now, if I am your president, next president, I'm going to build on the squeaky-clean transparent environment that we had in the Obama-Biden White House, and no one in my family or associated with me will be involved in any foreign operation whatsoever," Biden said at a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday.