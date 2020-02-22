Empowered Trump Loyalist Asks for List of Never Trumpers in the President’s Cabinet

John McEntee, the new head of President Donald Trump’s Presidential Personnel Office (PPO), asked White House staff to list “anti-Trump” political appointees in the administration.

McEntee met with White House cabinet liaisons on Thursday to request a list, according to three sources familiar with the meeting who spoke to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Trump enters the next phase of his presidency determined to root out disloyalty in the administration, and McEntee’s return demonstrates his commitment to the task.

McEntee is now in charge of political appointments to the administration, and the president has empowered him to remove the Trump appointees who are blocking his agenda and even working against him.

Fired and escorted off the premises at the command of former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in 2018, McEntee, Trump’s former body man, has returned to the Trump White House as the head of the PPO. – READ MORE

