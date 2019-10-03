Employer Health-Benefit Costs Soared Past $20,000 Per Worker – “The Price Of An Economy Car”

Brace yourself, because this stat is about to be utilized by Democrats in every debate and speech between now and November 2020. The average cost of employer-provided health coverage passed $20,000 for a family plan this year, according to a new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Premiums rose 5% to $20,576 for the employer-provided plans in 2019. On average, 71% of that cost is borne by the businesses while the rest is paid by the employee.

But why is this number such a milestone? As economist Drew Altman told WSJ: “It’s the cost of buying an economy car, but buying it every year.”

Though employers still bear a larger percentage of the overall cost of health-insurance plans, costs for families rose even more swiftly than costs for employers this past year, with an 8% jump (to $6,015 a year). Singletons fared slightly better: Premiums for the individual plans increased by just 4% (to $7,188). – READ MORE