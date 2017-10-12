Empirical Data On News Coverage Indicts Media And Vindicates Trump

The media’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days was overwhelmingly more negative than the three previous administrations, according to Pew Research Center data.

The media’s “evaluations of President Trump were far more negative and less positive than those of his [three] predecessors,” according to the Pew Research study. Negative media coverage of Trump’s first 60 days in office made up 62 percent of total media coverage, three times higher than President Obama’s and more than double the negative coverage for both former Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton, according to Pew Research.

During the presidential campaign, The New York Times’ Jim Rutenberg wrote that “working journalists” who believe President Trump is a “demagogue,” playing into the nation’s “worst racist and nationalistic tendencies,” must throw out “textbook American journal[ism]” and cover him in a way he’s never been covered before. Rutenberg added that if “[journalists] view a Trump presidency as potentially dangerous, then your reporting is going to reflect that.”

Rutenberg's proclamation played out in the data.