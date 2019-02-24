‘Empire’ Cast ‘Furious’ Over Smollett Debacle, Arguments ‘Erupt’ On Set, Sources Say

According to TMZ, embattled actor Jussie Smollett’s return to the set of “Empire” after being charged for allegedly orchestrating fake hate crimes against himself has “several” of his fellow cast members “f***ing furious” and has prompted multiple explosive arguments over how 20th Century Fox should handle the debacle.

Citing unnamed inside sources, TMZ reports that, feeling “betrayed” and “embarrassed” by Smollett’s alleged actions, “several cast members want him written off immediately.”

“We’re told many of the ‘Empire’ actors are ‘f**king furious’ and feel if FOX honchos don’t fire Jussie, he should quit on his own … because he doesn’t deserve a spot on the hit show,” the outlet reports. “The feelings of animosity stem from the fact everyone on set had Jussie’s back after the ‘attack,’ but in light of the new evidence police have laid out … many of them feel hurt and embarrassed.”

Smollett’s continued presence on the show, sources say, have cast members worried that the reputation of the show will be irredeemably damaged. “We’re told arguments have erupted over how best to handle the situation,” TMZ reports. Some of his fellow cast members, TMZ notes, are still expressing belief in him, refusing to accept that he may be lying. TMZ also reports that Smollett has changed his phone number “because certain pissed off cast members were blowing up his phone.” – READ MORE