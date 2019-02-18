‘Empire’ Actor Orchestrated Chicago Attack, Report Suggests

A new report from CNN suggests “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett staged what was believed to be a hate crime last month.

Smollett claimed he suffered an attack by two white men who used racist and homophobic slurs against him in Chicago.

He also claimed the men were saying, “This is MAGA country” while they went after him.

He also said they tried to put a noose around his neck.

Smollett’s story immediately had some problems.

It changed over time and police were unable to confirm the attack through witnesses or surveillance videos.

A representative for Smollett also claimed at one point that he heard the men attacking Smollett as it happened, as he was on a call with the actor.

But police had trouble proving that was real, too.

“Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault. The sources tell CNN that the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement,” tweeted CNN crime and justice reporter Shimon Prokupecz on Saturday evening.- READ MORE