‘Emotional Support Animal’ Mauls 5-Year-Old Girl At Airport, Lawsuit Claims

A 5-year-old girl allegedly had her face mauled by an emotional support dog at the Portland Airport. Her mother has now filed a $1.1 million lawsuit against the owner of the pitbull and Alaskan Airlines for allowing the dog on the plane, Fox News reports.

“The lawsuit, filed Monday in Multnomah County by Mirna Gonzalez on behalf of her daughter, Gabriela Gonzalez, claims Michelle Brannan, the dog’s owner, should have known her animal had ‘vicious propensities’ and that Alaska Airlines allowed her to bring a dangerous dog into the gate waiting area without being confined or trained,” reports the outlet.

The incident allegedly occurred in December 2017 when 5-year-old Gabriella was waiting with her family for a flight to Texas at Gate C7. When Michelle Brannan arrived with her pit bull, Gabriella was given permission to pet the dog, which then bit her face as she was petting it. The pit bull passed through the ticketing process without pushback due to being an “emotional support animal.”

“As a result of the incident, Gabriella Gonzalez suffered injury to the muscles, tendons, bones, nerves and soft tissue of her face, eye, eyelid, tear duct and lip, as well as emotional trauma,” the lawsuit reads. Left with permanent scarring, Gabriella also “required surgery to repair complex facial lacerations and a damaged tear duct, and has incurred medical expenses and will incur future medical expenses.”- READ MORE