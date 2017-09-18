True Pundit

Emmys: Stars Wear Blue Ribbons on Red Carpet to Support ACLU Fight Against Trump

A number of celebrities attending the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards wore ribbons to express support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has fought vigorously against President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

Since Trump’s inauguration in January, the ACLU has filed a number of legal challenges to Trump’s policies, including against his policies on immigration and the ban on transgender members of the military.

Over the years, the organization has also become known for its staunch protection of illegal aliens, filing multiple lawsuits against local authorities for upholding federal law. The organization has also become known for its environmental stances, and describedTrump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement as an “assault on communities of color.” – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    ALCU is nothing but a Left Wing Liberal Enforcement Arm of the Demorat Party and their very own Record of Protecting Free Speech and Protecting Americans from a Tyrannical Government and Loss of Free Speech from Liberal Colleges HAS BEEN A FAILURE !! They only Protect Liberal Causes and nothing more…

  • Ernest Pearson

    ACLJ is superior! In the end, ACLU will be nothing but losers!