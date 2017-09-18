Emmys: Stars Wear Blue Ribbons on Red Carpet to Support ACLU Fight Against Trump

A number of celebrities attending the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards wore ribbons to express support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has fought vigorously against President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

Since Trump’s inauguration in January, the ACLU has filed a number of legal challenges to Trump’s policies, including against his policies on immigration and the ban on transgender members of the military.

Over the years, the organization has also become known for its staunch protection of illegal aliens, filing multiple lawsuits against local authorities for upholding federal law. The organization has also become known for its environmental stances, and describedTrump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement as an “assault on communities of color.” – READ MORE