Emmys host Michael Che says the only white people who thank Jesus at award shows are Republicans, ‘ex-crackheads’

The 70th Annual Emmy Awards kicked off with a slew of political jokes and jabs as expected. But one remark from co-host Michael Che left many viewers upset.

During Che’s opening monologue with his fellow “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, Che explained that his mother would not be watching the show on Monday night.

“My mother is not watching,” Che said. “She says she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough.”

He continued, “That’s true. The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads.”

The joke didn’t sit well with some viewers who took to Twitter to complain.

“Okay @DaytimeEmmys #MichaelChe I am not a Republican neither an ex- crack head do I get to thank #Jesus according to your standards? I’m a believer any and WILL thank JESUS! Really bad writing,” one user wrote. – READ MORE

Ratings for Monday’s Emmy Award show collapsed by ten percent compared to 2017, which was already an all-time low.

According to the early numbers, the 70th Emmy Awards telecast on NBC sank with just a 7.4 household rating, a ten percent collapse compare to last year

The final numbers, which will include total viewers and various demographics, are expected to be released later on Tuesday. READ MORE: