Emma Watson Proudly Shows Off Her Tattoo At The Oscars. Something Is Missing.

Actress Emma Watson, who has been a leading supporter of the Time’s Up movement, decided to show off her new tattoo honoring the movement at the Oscars on Sunday evening, but the spellchecker for the tattooist didn’t get there in time.

Watson, who got her bachelor’s degree in English literature from Brown University in May 2014, displayed a tattoo reading “Times Up” without the requisite apostrophe, prompting some to express their disenchantment with the error:

Emma Watson debuts new tattoo… with a glaring error https://t.co/IcZ1385WqA — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 5, 2018

The movement’s hashtag does not use an apostrophe. MSN quickly offered some hope for Watson, reporting, “Thankfully, there’s a good chance Watson’s “new ink” is temporary—there’s a shine around the edges of the letters, so it was likely a cut-and-peel type appliqué.” – READ MORE

