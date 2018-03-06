True Pundit

Emma Watson Proudly Shows Off Her Tattoo At The Oscars. Something Is Missing.

Actress Emma Watson, who has been a leading supporter of the Time’s Up movement, decided to show off her new tattoo honoring the movement at the Oscars on Sunday evening, but the spellchecker for the tattooist didn’t get there in time.

Watson, who got her bachelor’s degree in English literature from Brown University in May 2014, displayed a tattoo reading “Times Up” without the requisite apostrophe, prompting some to express their disenchantment with the error:

Emma Watson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 04: Emma Watson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

The movement’s hashtag does not use an apostrophe. MSN quickly offered some hope for Watson, reporting, “Thankfully, there’s a good chance Watson’s “new ink” is temporary—there’s a shine around the edges of the letters, so it was likely a cut-and-peel type appliqué.” – READ MORE

