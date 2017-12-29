Eminem Song ‘River’ Apologizes To Aborted Child

Rapper Eminem may very well have become an anti-Trump SJW, but at least he has enough sense to recognize the inherent darkness of abortion.

As LifeNews points out, while the media has praised the famed rapper’s latest album “Revival” for its anti-Trump focus, they have failed to note that his song “River” apologizes to an aborted child.

“The song is a detailed confession of an affair, an abortion, and the regret that came after,” reports LifeNews. “Whether fictional or based on reality, ‘River‘ is a powerful cry for forgiveness for the wrong he’s done to the aborted baby (the ‘little one’ mentioned in the refrain) and the mother.”

The lyrics tell the story of a serial cheater, “a sex addict,” who slept with a woman named “Suzanne.” It started as a one-night-stand after which he left her “deserted and used.” She became pregnant and the narrator rushed her to an abortion.

“We can’t bring her in this world, shoulda knew/To use protection,” he says in the song. “I made you terminate my baby.” – READ MORE

