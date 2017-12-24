Eminem Reportedly Has Worst First Week Sales Since The 90s

Eminem’s new album is pretty bad–and the sales are showing it.

According to HipHopDX, Eminem’s new album — titled “Revival” — “is expected to move 250,000 to 260,000 units (sale plus streaming) with 180,000 to 190,000 coming in pure album sales.”

Those numbers aren’t too shabby, but they’re a huge drop from the numbers the rap star used to do. Em’s last album reportedly sold 792,000 in the first week, making this opening his lowest first week sales since the Slim Shady LP came out in 1999.

He kicked off his promotion for the album with an anti-Trump rap freestyle that included lines about (not) dumping an “awfully hot coffee pot” on President Trump and making fun of people who voted for him, using a mock Southern accent while in a parking garage surrounded by random people. – READ MORE

