Eminem Lashes Out at Trump on New Album, Calls Him ‘Evil Serpent’

Rapper Eminem Went After President Trump In An Album Released Late Thursday Night, Referring To Him As An “evil Serpent.”

“I empathize with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he’s deserted,” Eminem raps on his new album “Kamikaze,” a shot at President Trump.

Eminem also claims that the Secret Service visited him after he took shots at Trump in a freestyle rap last year.

“Sent the Secret Service/to meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him/or ask if I’m linked to terrorists/ I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.’” the 45-year-old rapped.

In last year's freestyle, Eminem rapped, "we better give Obama props, 'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze, That'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust."

The 45-year-old rapper has been bad-mouthing Trump for months and it’s long since gone past the point of becoming a pathetic cry for attention. Eminem made his latest comments in an interview with Billboard magazine published on Thursday in which he bashed the president for his “divisive” language and admitted that he doesn’t care if he lost any Trump-supporting fans.

“I know I say a lot of f**ked-up sh*t,” Eminem said, unprompted during the interview. “But a lot of shit is said in jest, it’s tongue-in-cheek, and it has always been that way through my whole career — saying shit to get a reaction out of people. It’s my artistic license to express myself. Last time I checked, Trump isn’t an artist and doesn’t have an artistic license. I’m not the f**kin’ president.”

Eminem claims he knew Trump would win the 2016 presidential election from watching the "fanatics" at his rallies, but the rapper believes Trump fooled them all.