EMBATTLED DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JOE DONNELLY WOULD OKAY BILLIONS FOR TRUMP’S WALL

Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly said he would okay billions for President Donald Trump’s border wall in a break with his party’s stance on immigration.

His statement comes as Donnelly is fighting to maintain his seat in a state that Trump won in 2016 by almost 20 points, according to Politico Wednesday.

“I’m fine with providing [Trump] some more. I actually voted for border wall funding three different times,” Donnelly told Politico. “I’m fine with that. I’m fine with $3 [billion], $3.5, $4 or $5.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee set aside a lesser sum of $1.6 billion for border “fencing.” Trump said he is willing to shut down the government to secure border wall funding and would like $5 billion, reported Politico.

“I would be willing to close it down to get it done,” Trump said at a July 30 press conference. “I would be willing to consider a shut down if we don’t get proper border security.” – READ MORE

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) introduced a bill Tuesday that would help fund a wall along the U.S. southern border by penalizing countries whose citizens illegally enter the United States.

Under the Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act, countries would be penalized $2,000 in foreign aid for each person who illegally crosses into the U.S. Those funds would then be allocated toward border funding.

In addition to penalizing foreign aid, a fee would be placed on outgoing international wire transfers, and foreign travelers filling out I-94 application forms would see those fees increased from $6 to $25. The new amount would be reallocated with $6 for the Land Border Inspection Fee Account, $9 for the Secure the Southern Border Fund and $10 used for border patrol agents’ salaries.

Border patrol agents’ overtime pay would also be restored to the same rate as other Department of Homeland Security law enforcement agencies by making changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act. – READ MORE

