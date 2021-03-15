Embattled Cuomo Blasts Politicians Who Bow To ‘Cancel Culture’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped into cancel culture Friday afternoon, blasting politicians who call for his resignation without “facts” as both “reckless” and “dangerous.”

Cuomo faces two separate investigations: one by the attorney general’s office into allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, and another from the Department of Justice into his role in undercounting nursing home deaths in New York.

The governor said that no one wants the reviews to happen “more quickly and more thoroughly” than he does, insisting on a Friday afternoon press call that he will not fight out the allegations with the press.

“That is not how it is done,” he said. “That is not the way it should be done. Serious allegations should be weighed seriously, right? That’s why they are called serious.”

The governor indirectly addressed Friday calls for his resignation from the majority of the New York Democratic congressional delegation by pushing for lawmakers to wait for the facts before making decisions.

“There are facts, and then there are opinions, and I’ve always separated the two,” he said. “Politicians who don’t know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and an opinion, are in my opinion, reckless, and dangerous.”

“The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance,” Cuomo said. “That, my friends, is politics at its worst. Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons, including political expediency and bowing to pressure. But people know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”

The New York Democrat said that he would not speculate about possible motives for the allegations, but noted that as a former attorney general, he knows “there are often many motivations for making an allegation.”

“That is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision,” he said.

“Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that, but I also want to be clear, there is still a question of the truth,” Cuomo said. “I did not do what has been alleged. Period.”

The press call came after a sixth Cuomo accuser told the Albany Times Union this week that Cuomo groped her when she was at the governor’s mansion. The governor allegedly summoned her to his private residence on the second floor of the mansion, where he allegedly reached under her blouse and began groping her, according to the Times Union.

Albany Police spokesman Steve Smith told the New York Times Thursday that the department had reached out to the sixth alleged victim’s representative but has not received a formal complaint from the accuser, who remains anonymous.

The police department has not opened a criminal investigation but did offer its services to the accuser, Smith said, “as we would do with any other report or incident.” Cuomo denied the allegations in a Thursday statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “As I said previously, I have never done anything like this,” Cuomo said. “The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General’s report.”