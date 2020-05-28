Emails Show Democrat Gretchen Whitmer’s Office Gave ‘Green Light’ To Give Taxpayer Money To Democrat Groups For Contact Tracing, Report Says

Newly released emails show that Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office gave the “green light” for taxpayer money to be awarded to Democrat groups as part of the state’s coronavirus tracing program.

“Whitmer’s office gave the ‘green light’ for a COVID-19 contact tracing ‘arrangement’ she denied knowledge of and canceled amid outcry over a contractor with Democratic ties,” Bridge Magazine, a local Michigan publication, reported . “Emails obtained through a public records request appear to show Michigan officials tried to avoid controversy by shifting work to apolitical subsidiaries of firms with known partisan leanings.”

Andrea Taverna, a senior adviser in the Michigan Department of the Health and Human Services, said in an email to other Michigan government officials: “We got the green light from EOG to move forward with a slightly different organizational arrangement of the contact tracing volunteer work. This would still be working with Mike Kolehouse, so work there isn’t lost – it’s just organized somewhat differently – see below.”

In late April, The Washington Free Beacon reported that Whitmer had given control of the state’s contact tracing program to “one of the left’s biggest technology firms” and that the move was seen as potential way of her “using the coronavirus to strengthen the Democratic Party’s data operation.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --