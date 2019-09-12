Elusive Al Qaeda leader Zawahri marks 9/11 anniversary by calling for jihadists to attack US, Israel

He has managed to evade authorities for more than 18 years, but Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri is still using his platform to call for bloodshed from the shadows.

To mark the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the terror leader called on Muslims to attack U.S., European, Israeli and Russian targets in a speech.

Multiple intelligence and terrorism monitoring services intercepted the video, in which Zawahri is said to condemn the “backtrackers” from jihad. He decries jihadists who “reformed” in jail or who have said that the 9/11 attacks were not to be lauded because innocent civilians were harmed.

Al Qaeda media outlet as Sahab posts new video featuring leader Ayman al zawahiri marking 18 years since #Sept11 terror attacks. Zawahiri focuses on US/ #Israel relationship in another call for global jihad, calls on Muslims to attack American, Israeli & Western interests abroad pic.twitter.com/J8SDc2pZWj — jihadoScope (@JihadoScope) September 11, 2019

The coordinated Al Qaeda hijackings on Sept. 11, 2001, claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Two civilian airliners struck both towers of the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers overran the Al Qaeda hijackers. – READ MORE