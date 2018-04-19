Elon Musk’s Hatred for the Color Yellow Is Allegedly Risking Employees’ Lives

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is putting style and looks at the automaker’s California plant over the safety of the company’s employees, according to a report published Monday by the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Tesla has covered up records of serious injuries at its main campus, making the injury numbers look less severe, the report noted. Musk also places a higher level of importance on appearances than safety protocols, some former Tesla safety experts alleged.

The company’s former lead safety professional asked her boss why Tesla lacked clearly marked pedestrian lanes at the Fremont, California, facility. Her boss responded: “Elon does not like the color yellow,” according to CIR’s report.

Injuries are stacking up as a result. One employee, Tarik Logan, suffered headaches in April 2017 from the fumes of a toxic glue he had to use at the plant. He texted his mom: “I’m n hella pain for real something ain’t right.”

Logan’s inhalation problems never made it onto the official injury logs. Reports from other factory workers with sprains and other injuries suffered while cobbling together Tesla’s fleet of electric vehicles didn’t get logged either. – READ MORE

