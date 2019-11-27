Elon Musk’s Fortune Drops By $768 Million After Armored Glass Windows Of New Cybertruck Shatter During Demo

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk tried to show off his new Cybertruck in a demonstration of the high-tech futuristic vehicle last week.

It didn’t go well.

On stage in Los Angeles, Musk, the founder of Tesla, called out head designer Franz von Holzhausen. He carried two heavy metal balls. “Franz, can you try to break this glass, please,” Musk said.

While Musk took it well, his bank account didn’t. “Shares of Tesla Inc fell more than six percent Friday after the ‘armored glass’ windows on its newly unveiled electric pickup truck shattered during a demonstration,” The Daily Mail reported. “The sharp drop wiped $768 million off Elon Musk’s estimated $23.6 billion fortune, Forbes reports.” The company’s shares fell to $333.41 at the close of the markets on Friday. – READ MORE