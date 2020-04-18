Elon Musk: ‘What I Find Most Surprising Is That CNN Still Exists’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk blasted CNN for the liberal network’s report that claimed the entrepreneur failed to deliver ventilators he promised to give to California hospitals.

In a story on Wednesday, CNN quoted the California governor’s office, which said it had not heard of any hospital system in the state receiving any of the promised ventilators.

“Three weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had obtained more than 1,000 ventilators to help California hospitals treating patients infected with the coronavirus, the governor’s office says none of the promised ventilators have been received by hospitals,” CNN’s verified Twitter account tweeted.

What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Musk said he wasn’t surprised by the report, but added in a post on Twitter, “What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists.” – READ MORE

