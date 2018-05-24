Elon Musk UNLOADS on media for their ‘holier-than-thou HYPOCRISY’

Tesla’s been taking some hits from the media lately …

And its CEO Elon Musk is fed up. No, seriously. He’s pretty pissed:

The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them https://t.co/Ay2DwCOMkr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Musk continues his slow transformation into a media-baiting Trump figure screaming irrationally about fake news. Hope it works out for you dude! https://t.co/CtHkOip747 — Andrew J. Hawkins 🚂🚇🚀 (@andyjayhawk) May 23, 2018

Thought you’d say that. Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks “You’re just like Trump!” Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

blaming the messenger is the hot new thing everyone's doing https://t.co/IJkOEBx4fo — J Emory Parker | Subscribe to The Post and Courier (@jaspar) May 23, 2018

Oh hey another sanctimonious media person who thinks he’s above criticism. Try being truthful & the public will believe you again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

