Elon Musk Pushes Reopening In Series Of Tweets: ‘FREE AMERICA NOW’

On Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged governors across the nation to start opening up the economy to “free America now.”

In a series of recent tweets, Musk appeared to question the effectiveness of lockdowns, applauded Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas for announcing a large economic re-opening come Friday, and bluntly stated in all caps: “FREE AMERICA NOW.”

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

“Give people their freedom back!” Musk captioned a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled, “Do Lockdowns Save Many Lives? In Most Places, the Data Say No.” The piece argued, “The speed with which officials shuttered the economy appears not to be a factor in Covid deaths.” – READ MORE

