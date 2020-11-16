Elon Musk: I Got A COVID Test Four Times In One Day. ‘Two Came Back Negative, Two Came Back Positive.’

Elon Musk suspects something strange is brewing with the current spate of COVID tests. According to the eccentric billionaire, he took a test four times in one day and got two different results.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk tweeted on Thursday.

Regarding whether false positives could be contributing to the major spike in cases, Musk said, “If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours.”- READ MORE

