Elon Musk goes on profanity-laced rant about ‘fascist’ COVID-19 lockdowns: ‘Give people back their godd**n freedom’

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk blasted mandated stay-at-home orders in a profane rant during the company’s first quarter of 2020 earnings call.

According to CNBC, Musk on Wednesday called the orders “fascist” and are “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights.”

(…)

“I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry,” he continued. “It’s like somebody should be, if somebody wants to stay in the house, that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do — this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

Musk, 48, later spat, “The expansion of the shelter-in-place — or as frankly I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, but that’s my opinion, and breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America or built this country. What the f***? – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --